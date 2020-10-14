Bella Hadid reportedly in a relationship with Duke Nicholson

American supermodel Bella Hadid appears to have been taken off the market by a new a man.

As per word on the street, the model, 24, has been secretly in a relationship with Duke Nicholson, the grandson of Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson.

According to Page Six, the lovebirds have been spending quite some time together since last month when the two were spotted heading to New York together.

An insider also told the outlet that the fashionista had been joined by her beau for her birthday weekend getaway as well as she jetted off for a vacation recently with some of her closest pals.

As she shared some glimpses of her 24th bash on Instagram, Bella wrote: “Oh gosh I feel just really lucky … I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non-refundable.” 

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Jameela Jamil hits out at haters slapping her with ‘misogynistic’ labels

alex

Angelina Jolie ‘insisted’ ex Brad Pitt quarantine for two weeks before seeing kids

Alex Jane

Liam Payne hits out at fan who accused him of dating Maya Henry when she was 17

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign