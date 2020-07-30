Meghan’s tiara feud with the Queen’s dresser

Meghan Markle made headlines when it was revealed the Queen shut down her first choice of wedding tiara, but the explosive tell-all book Finding Freedom has revealed another figure was involved.

According to a report by The Sun, the authors of Finding Freedom Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim Prince Harry felt the Queen’s dresser Angela Kelly “deliberately dragged her feet in helping Meghan choose a tiara for their 2018 wedding day.”

Angela Kelly, 52, is now the Queen’s personal assistant as well as her senior dresser and has worked with the monarch since 2002.

Reporter Robert Jobson previously revealed in his book Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams that the “petulant and short-tempered” Prince Harry firmly told staff before the 2018 royal wedding: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

Meghan originally wanted to wear a tiara featuring emeralds but was told it was impossible leading to the Queen having a firm word with her grandson.

An insider said at the time: “There was a very heated exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry.

“She said, ‘Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she’s given by me’.”

In the end, Duchess Meghan wore the Queen Mary Bandeau Tiara on her big day that was made in 1932.

“When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara,” Duchess Meghan said for an exhibition when the tiara was put on display.

“Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine. And that was the one that, I think, as we tried them on, stood out.”

The explosive book has also revealed that “Meghan emboldened Harry” and that the red-headed royal had been on board with distancing himself from the public eye before she came into the picture.

“He needed someone by his side that is strong enough to weather the same storms, but also someone who wasn’t afraid of breaking the rules and going against the norm,” an excerpt reveals.

“What we see now is a couple doing things their own way.”

Durand added: “What has struck me is Harry’s commitment to put his royal birthright aside and use his voice to make a difference.

“In Meghan he found a partner in that.”

Excerpts from Finding Freedom have been released in the lead-up to its official release in August.

One revelation includes Harry’s secret Instagram account under the handle @SpikeyMau5, inspired by his “favourite” Canadian DJ, Deadmau5.

According to The Express, Meghan started following the private account shortly after their first date.

“With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account,” the authors claimed.

“A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favourite DJs, Deadmau5.”