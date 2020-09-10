Princess Beatrice pregnant shortly after honeymoon: Newly-wed drops major hint

Princess Beatrice got married to her beloved Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in a secret wedding on July 17 2020.

The newly-wed couple left on their honey money shortly after, across Italy and France.

When they return from honeymoon, social media and internet has been active about spreading the news that Princess getting pregnant with her first kid.

Rumours began to spread like a wildfire after the royal was seen shopping at a baby store Little White Company in Central London while spouse Edo waited for her in the vehicle.

Princess Beatrice was spotted by the paps visiting the baby shop, wearing a blue pleated skirt and black blazer.

Not just this, she carried a bag from upmarket shop The White Company’s children branch.

Die Hard fans staring speculating about the arrival of new a family member in the royal family very soon.

“Oh my I’m right I guess .. she’s pregnant. Oh, love that. Princess Beatrice will be a very good mom,” said one.

Another wrote, “I cannot be the only one thinking Princess Beatrice is pregnant!!!”

Meanwhile, bookmakers Ladbrokes anticipated the time of the arrival of the new-born, which they said will be anytime in the coming months.

Ladbrokes representative Alex Apati stated we are expecting a baby for Beatrice in the coming months and would not be amazed to hear a pregnancy announcement before the year is out after she got married back in July.”

Beatrice is already a stepmother to spouse Edoardo’s three-year-old child Christopher Woolf known as ‘Wolfie’, who he co-parenting with ex Dara Huang.

Wolfie was also the best man at Beatrice’s wedding with Edoardo.