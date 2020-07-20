Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie Begging Prince Charles Not To Kick Them Out

Are Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie begging their uncle Prince Charles not to kick them out? That’s the case one tabloid put forth. Woman’s Day reports this week that Prince Andrew’s two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, are doing their best to show Prince Charles that they still have some value to the British royal family.

The two princesses, who are ninth and tenth respectively in the line of succession for the throne of England, are apparently worried that cuts to the family will be coming soon. The outlet provides no evidence that “cuts” are happening, though.

Regardless, with Prince Charles supposedly not fond of “hangers-on,” so-called sources tell the tabloid that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are simply “innocent pawns in the heir’s dislike for his embattled brother Prince Andrew,” who is currently facing the fallout from his acquaintance with Jeffrey Epstein. Still, perhaps the sisters did have some reason to fear.

After all, in 2011 both Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie lost their police protection due to budget cuts. Then again, that happened nearly a decade ago and it’s more than possible that the Princesses have adjusted since then.

Since the sisters aren’t actually “working Royals,” they aren’t “required to do any official engagements,” which means they don’t receive any funds through the Sovereign Grant via taxpayer funds. Despite that, they were still trying to impress their uncle by “showing Charles how good they could be as full-time working royals by publishing lovely Zooms of themselves talking to sick children in hospital.”

Part of the reason for our skepticism is, of course, because of prior shoddy reporting from Woman’s Day about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Just two months ago, the tabloid claimed that the sisters were about to be evicted from their “royal digs.” That, naturally, proved to be false.

Past experiences with the outlet aside, there doesn’t seem to be much reason for Prince Charles to “kick out” his nieces. And precisely what is he kicking them out of? Neither Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie are recipients of the Sovereign Grant and with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making their transition away from being “working royals,” the Crown has already cut down on costs.

And whatever feelings Prince Charles has towards his brother, it’s highly unlikely he would take it out on his nieces. Besides, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have long supported charities, including their mother Sarah Ferguson’s charity, Children in Crisis. During the coronavirus pandemic, it makes sense that the royal sisters would continue their charitable acts in any way possible, not just to impress Prince Charles.

Princess Beatrice has been a favorite target of the tabloids lately, especially since the news of her father and the cancellation of her May wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In December, OK! made the false prediction that Princess Beatrice was cancelling her wedding over Prince Andrew’s scandal.

In reality, plans for a large wedding were put off over the pandemic. Last week, Heat insisted that Princess Beatrice was planning to get married in the United States this summer. Considering the fact that she quite literally just wed her now-husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, it seems like we were spot on with our assessments.