Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Saved Marriage From Brink Of Divorce?

Did Ashton Kutcher narrowly pull his marriage to Mila Kunis back from the brink of divorce? One tabloid seemed to believe that was the case. Just two months ago, OK! triumphantly reported that Kutcher and Kunis had managed to save their marriage after Kunis was supposedly considering divorcing her husband of nearly five years. A so-called “source” for the outlet claimed, “They’d pretty much been living separate lives, putting their careers first and not spending enough time together as a family.”

The people closest to the celebrity couple “ could see what was happening between them and found it alarming,” with some fearing “the end was near.” The unnamed, unverified source claimed Kunis herself had begun spreading the news that she was considering ending things. “Mila told friends that things got so bad, she was thinking about leaving Ashton,” snitched the tipster.

In the end, though they came “very close to divorce,” Kutcher and Kunis decided to put in the work to fix their marriage rather than split up their family. The two supposedly went to couples therapy. “It forced them to have heart-to-hearts and modify the behaviors that drove each other crazy.” Mila Kunis’ “emotional public confessions,” namely when she opened up about her “horrible” breakup from Macaulay Culkin, was on Kutcher’s pet peeve list. “Ashton’s hectic schedule,” was to blame for much of the tension in the marriage for Kunis.

“She was frustrated with him for being so focused on his career and not helping out enough with their kids,” the source explained, adding that Kutcher would frequently plop himself in front of the TV after work rather than help Kunis out with the housework. “The stress really got to Mila. She was very close to walking out on Ashton,” the tipster insisted.

Now things were much better for the supposedly once troubled couple, though Kunis still had to work through some trust issues that came to the surface after she learned of Demi Moore’s accusations that Kutcher was unfaithful during their short-lived marriage. “Even though Ashton would never cheat on her, it made her question her trust in him.”

Despite those alleged difficulties, the source was convinced that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were now on solid footing as a couple, with Kutcher planning on buying his wife a new wedding ring to commemorate their new commitment to each other. While it’s difficult to say with any certainty what is or is not going on behind closed doors in a marriage, Gossip Cop is fairly certain this claim is completely made up.

Though multiple tabloids have pushed the narrative that Kutcher’s ex-wife Demi Moore’s memoir was causing terrible problems in Kunis and Kutcher’s marriage, there is simply no evidence to support that theory. It’s highly unlikely that Kunis was ever considering divorcing her husband and it’s even more unlikely that a shady outlet like OK! would ever be the first to break that news.