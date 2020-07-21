Are Ryan Seacrest And Julianne Hough Getting Back Together?

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough are not getting back together, despite what a tabloid is claiming.

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough dated from 2010 to 2013. Following their split, Seacrest entered into a relationship with Shana Taylor, and Hough dated and later married NHL player Brooks Laich. Most recently, Seacrest ended his relationship with Taylor and Hough announced that she and Laich separated. According to OK!, the former pair are “picking up” where they left off.

“Ryan and Julianne are back on and head-over-heels in love,” a supposed source tells the magazine. The so-called insider continues, “They’ve been keeping it under the radar for now, but word is they’ve been meeting up for cozy dates. And it’s moving pretty fast. Everyone’s buzzing that they may get hitched before the year’s out.”

The outlet further contends that there were “whispers” Seacrest and Hough have been taking a break from the chaos of LA to enjoy a steamy vacation in paradise. The unnamed insider claims the two “enjoyed picnics on the beach” and Seacrest “doted” on Hough “from the morning to the night.”

The supposed trip was apparently what Seacrest needed, the outlet insists. “Julianne’s been a wonderful influence on Ryan, getting him to take it easy and focus on what matters in life instead of working himself into the ground needlessly,” the supposed source adds.

The story concludes with the anonymous insider saying that the two “ironed out” some other rules that will “keep them solid” in their reformed relationship. “At the end of the day, they’ve both grown a lot these past few years and agave now come full circle. They’re in this for keeps and couldn’t be happier,” the sketchy tipster says.

It’s intriguing the tabloid would make such a bold declaration when just a month ago, OK! alleged that Ryan Seacrest proposed to Shana Taylor. Now, the outlet has done a complete 360 and is asserting he is back together with Hough. Nonetheless, just like the magazine’s previous tale, this isn’t correct either.

Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the situation, who assured there is no truth to this latest story. This would be just one of the many times that the unreliable magazine was proven to be wrong about Seacrest’s love life.

Earlier this year, the tabloid argued that Seacrest was going to propose to Taylor on Valentine’s Day. The publication claimed the host was going to do it in November of last year but decided to wait until a better time to do it.

In Touch, which is under the same parent company as OK!, also claimed that Seacrest was marrying Taylor. A few weeks ago, the magazine reported that Seacrest was going to wed Taylor, but this came out around the same time that it was confirmed Seacrest and Taylor were no longer together, making the story blatantly incorrect.