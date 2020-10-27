Anne Hathaway lifts the veil off her son’s name nearly one year after birth

Anne Hathaway came forth announcing the name of her 11-month-old son recently.

The actress revealed her second son, who was born in December 2019, is named Jack.

The revelation came as Hathaway sat down for a chat with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, “Jack’s big enough to wrestle with, and that’s brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute,” she said.

The actress revealed that she “was pregnant when” she filmed The Witches. “So technically, he’s all over that performance,” the Emmy winner joked during her Live With Kelly and Ryan appearance.

She added, “[Costume designer Joanna Johnston] goes, ‘I really want you to have a really tight waist. And I had just found out that I was pregnant, and I was like, ‘Mmm, no. No, I don’t think so. No.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why?’ And I was like, ‘Eh, you know, I just know myself.’ I’m scrambling for a reason.

And I’m like, ‘I just know myself and I know that I won’t be as free. I won’t be as free if I’m constrained around my middle, so we just better make everything very loose.’”

Hathaway also revealed why she has decided to keep things about her two sons off social media.

“I decided to post a shot of the back of [Jonathan’s] head [in March 2017], and almost as soon as I’d done it, I wished that I hadn’t,” Hathaway recalled.

“I felt like I had broken some kind of a seal in inviting people into my life. And even though I felt as though I had done it in as protective a way as I could, even though it was a moment I was incredibly proud of, I don’t know that I’ll ever do it again,” she added.

