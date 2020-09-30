WHAT! Angelina Jolie Was In Love With Johnny Depp, Shocking Revelation Inside

Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie are two of the biggest names in Hollywood. Both these stars have some fantastic films attached to their names.

Also, they have a lot of similarities between them. From the film choices to their personal life banter, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the two stars are somewhat on the same page.

Well, what if we tell you that the Maleficent actor had a crush on Johnny? Shocking right? Indeed even we were astonished to hear this.

But, it looks like Jolie fell in love with the Pirates Of The Caribbean star when she was a teenager itself. Continue reading further for more details.

Despite the equal level of fame of Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, these two have starred in only one film together: The Tourist. And although they haven’t worked on many film projects side by side, they have nothing but beautiful things to say about each other.

It’s hard to believe that Depp and Jolie have only worked on one project together so far, considering how similar their movie characters tend to be.

Both Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie are attracted to dark and outlandish roles when it comes to their filmography. And because Jolie has such an attraction for all things dark and dangerous, she fell in love with Depp as a teenager before finding fame herself.

Her attraction to all things gothic made her obsessed with Tim Burton’s 1990 film, Edward Scissorhands. The movie, starring Depp, inspired Jolie and caused her to develop a massive crush on the actor. The actress’s unauthorized biography describes her love for Depp’s film.

An excerpt from the book reads, “At the same time, Angie dressed like a punk and identified with outsiders like the hero of Edward Scissorhands, the cult movie released in December 1990 that was a must-see for every goth worth her black mascara.

Angie was smitten with actor Johnny Depp, who played Edward, an isolated figure with scissors for hands. The movie’s themes of alienation and self-discovery spoke to the angst-ridden Angie.”