Angelina Jolie Trying to Win Back Brad Pitt from Jennifer Aniston?

Water is still wet, the sun still rises in the east, and there are still tabloid rumors surrounding Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston. This most recent claim comes from Woman’s Day, where anonymous “sources” have told the tabloid that Jolie is determined to keep Pitt from Aniston.

This time her motivation isn’t to get back together. She just wants to prove that she could have Pitt back if she wanted. Jolie “has no intention of ever getting back with Brad,” this mysterious source claims, but “she sure as hell plans on making things extremely awkward for him and Jen.”

On June 29, Pitt was spotted leaving Jolie’s home, but this was hardly a case of him being “enchanted” as the article claims. A source close to the couple has said the two exes have chosen to stay close so seeing the children will be easier. This is not the first time Pitt has spent time with Jolie and it will hardly be the last.

As for the second part, and we cannot stress this enough, Pitt and Aniston are not getting back together. Just a few weeks ago Gossip Cop debunked another Woman’s Day story about Pitt building Aniston a love nest. That was, of course, completely false. It would seem that this tabloid may be running out of ideas, as Gossip Cop debunked a nearly identical version of this story back in April. The same tabloid claimed Jolie was forcing Pitt to leave Aniston. This story wasn’t true then, and it is not true now.

This is the same magazine that claimed in April that Jolie was reigniting her custody battle because of Pitt’s friendship with Ansion. Gossip Cop debunked that rumor, just as it will dutifully debunk all of these Pitt, Jolie, and Aniston stories. This most recent attempt at manufacturing drama is just the most recent in the long history of tabloids trying to make Pitt and Aniston a thing. It’s not a thing.