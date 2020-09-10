Angelina Jolie thinks Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole is her ‘secret weapon’ in court: Rumor

Angelina Jolie, allegedly, thinks that she can use Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Nicole Poturalski in court.

According to Woman’s Day, Angelina Jolie may have been furious with Pitt parading with Poturalski recently. But the Maleficent star wants to use her ex-husband’s relationship to her advantage.

“Angelina is confident she can use this odd new relationship as proof he’s [Brad] not a very good role model for their sons. She calls Nicole her secret weapon,” the source said.

Angelina Jolie grossed out by Brad Pitt

Last week, Mirror UK claimed that Jolie was grossed out after learning that Pitt’s been flaunting his new relationship.

To make things worse, Jolie found out that her ex-husband took Poturalski to Chateau Miraval on what would’ve been their sixth wedding anniversary.

“It grosses her out that he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life. The fact he’s apparently taken them to her marital home is just beyond tacky and inappropriate, however, Brad wants to cut it,” the source said.

Brad Pitt doesn’t care what his ex-wife thinks

But according to Us Weekly, Pitt couldn’t care less what his ex-wife would think.

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will,” the source said.

However, it is important to note that none of these statements were made by Angelina Jolie and Pitt publicly. As such, one should take these claims with a grain of salt.

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston will have a showdown in court

Days later, Woman’s Day claimed that Jolie and Jennifer Aniston will be facing off in court. Pitt, allegedly, asked the Friends alum to be his character witness, and Aniston said yes.

In fact, Aniston is, allegedly, writing a glowing affidavit for her ex-husband. And she’s also, allegedly, to take the stand and defend Pitt against Jolie.

“It’s no coincidence that just after Ange launched her surprise attack on the judge, Brad announced he’d be joining Jen in an online table read. He also pointedly allowed himself to be photographed with a hot young model while visiting Chateau Miraval in the South of France – which he still co-owns with Angelina,” the source said.

However, these claims aren’t true either. Aniston won’t have a showdown with Angelina Jolie in court. And she won’t also serve as a character witness for Pitt.