Angelina Jolie reveals daughter Shiloh introduced her to story of ‘The One and Only Ivan’

Angelina Jolie has made sweet revelations about her 14-year-old daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pit, saying she was one of her main influences for her latest role in the film ‘The One and Only Ivan’.

‘The Maleficent’ star, in a virtual interview with ET, revealed how her teenager introduced her to the story of the film. “Well, Shiloh years ago told me that she had read a book that she loved and she wanted me to read it,” she explained. “I read it on my own and then we looked at some of it together and talked about why she loved it.”

Rocking a black off-the-shoulder dress during a video call, the actress added: “Then, I inquired if it was being made – as you do – into a film, and I found out that it was kind of in the works but kind of hadn’t been figured out.”

Angelina went on to become one of the producers of the film. “It’s a very special story,” she said. “It’s an important true story and I think that resonates with all of us.”

Angelina, in the film, voices an elephant named Stella who looks after an abandoned elephant called Ruby (voiced by Brookynn) inside a circus at the Big Top Mall.

The film is based on the novel by K. A. Applegate, and was inspired by the true story of a gorilla called Ivan who was kept in a cage for over 20 years, but learnt how to express himself through watercolour painting.