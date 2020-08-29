Step inside Angelina Jolie’s luxurious LA abode worth $25million

Angelina Jolie resides in a rustic and uber-stylish abode situated in the upscale area of LA, California.

After separation with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie is an epitome of a powerful, modern-age woman/actress lives in Incredible Mansions in LA, California, worth a whopping $25million.

Situated in the iconic Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, the stunning abode gives amazing perspectives on the city and ocean.

Take a tour inside the jaw-dropping property owned by Angelina Jolie below

It has been stated that the main 7,500 property has gotten a significant renovation.

The house includes a fantastic grand foyer in the center that leads a tremendous living room, stunning curved of stairs, hardwood floors run all over the property, an amazing grand mahogany-panelled dining area, a gourmet kitchen and an extensive library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.

Featured Bedrooms, washroom in unique original Art Deco style of the mansion, there is a huge patio that has very much manicured trees, rose garden (nurseries) and an Old Hollywood-style pool a longed with arched fountains.

Not simply this, the mansion includes an amazing, separate pool house, adding a luxurious state-of-the-art gym, a teahouse and an independent guesthouse.

