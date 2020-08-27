Angelina Jolie Moving To London With Her And Brad Pitt’s Children?

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce proceedings have slowed down, one tabloid is reporting that Jolie plans on taking the children and escaping to London. There are legal reasons why this story is impossible.

Angelina Jolie Is Eyeing London?

According to Woman’s Day, Jolie “announced to the media” that she wants to move her six children to London. Alongside old photographs of her teenage children when they were, well, children, the tabloid claims a “source” said she wants to move 11 hours away from Brad Pitt.

Pitt appears to be the central point of motivation for the move, as the tabloid says that Jolie “blocked her kids” from seeing “their cousins from Brad’s side of the family.”

There is no evidence that any such barring has occurred, and even if it did, only the family would really know the “why” of no-showing a cousin’s party, not this alleged insider — with a pandemic in addition to a dozen other personal factors, it doesn’t make sense to speculate. Jolie and Pitt share joint custody over their children, so the idea of Jolie “blocking” all their family time is legally impossible anyway.

In an an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last December, Jolie discussed the possibility of moving. She said, “I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18.” Since her youngest twins are 12, that move wouldn’t be for years. This report is bogus and is entirely based on an incomplete and misleading quote.

This story is mostly a reprint of a Mirror story Gossip Cop busted a week ago. That story also claimed that Jolie was moving to London with the children. We spoke to a trusted source close to the situation who assured us that this story was not true, which applies just as equally to this latest rumor.

Didn’t Pitt And Jolie Call The Divorce Off?

It’s barely been a month since we busted this same tabloid for reporting that Pitt and Jolie had called the whole divorce off. The couple are divorced in the eyes of the law currently, so it’s only a matter of time before the whole proceeding is finished. This tabloid can’t decide if Jolie is moving in or moving 11 hours away. It’s inconsistencies like this that make Woman’s Day an untrustworthy source.

This is the same tabloid that claimed that Pitt has “relapsed.” It has published numerous bogus reports that Jolie was trying to pry Pitt away from Jennifer Aniston. Pitt and Aniston are ancient history at this point, and Jolie isn’t anxiously trying to win her ex-husband back. Jolie isn’t trying to move to London, either.