Post Angelina Jolie & Maddox’s Bitter Relationship, Now Brad Pitt STOPS Talking To Son Pax?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven’t finalized their divorce yet. The Maleficent actress filed for the papers back in 2016, but the legal matters are still pending. Amidst it all, rumours had it that the family was doing better with the help of therapy. But it seems issues between Maddox and Brad have now involved Pax too!

For the unversed, Pitt and Jolie’s relationship reached its saturation point during a family trip. Brad and Maddox got into a massive altercation during a flight to LA. That reportedly was the minute Angelina decided to split.

Now, as per latest rumours doing the rounds, Knox is a part of the bad blood too. The family might have been undergoing family therapy, but nothing has sorted between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Pax.

A report by Us Weekly states that Brad Pitt and Maddox do not talk to each other. “That relationship continues to be non-existent,” reveals a source close to the development.

Angelina Jolie’s reaction to it all still remains unknown. But the actress must have come to terms to it all by now.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are blessed with 6 kids. Out of them – Maddox (18), Zahara (15) and Pax (16) were adopted from orphanages in Cambodia, Ethiopia and Vietnam respectively. Shiloh (14), Knox and Vivienne (twins, 11), on the other hand, are their biological kids.

Recently, rumours were rife that the family was undergoing therapy. Angelina and Brad have finally come to a point where they have started communicating with each other. They’ve turned cordial ever since their bitter divorce.

Brad Pitt even amid the lockdown has been linked to several women. From Australian reporter Renee Bargh to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston – several reports have gone viral on the internet.

The latest reports suggest that he might have gotten engaged to Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat. However, their remains no confirmation to the same.