Angelina Jolie Has Her Eyes On THIS Actress, Wants To Get Married To Her?

Angelina Jolie has been making a lot of noise lately. The actress recently opened up about Black Lives Matter. She also spoke about her daughter, Zahara, who belongs to the same race. While that brought her a lot of praise, rumours around her relationship with Brad Pitt cease to end. However, this time it is her about moving on, and with a woman.

Yes, you heard that right! Recently, rumours were rife that Angelina wants to find love in the same sex now. Post Brad Pitt, she is tired of failed relationships with men and feels women would understand her better. In fact, reports stated that the Maleficent actress has already dated women in the past.

Latest rumours suggest that Angelina Jolie has her eyes on an American actress. They reportedly met at the Disney Headquarters. And ever since, the actress has been wanting to make a life with her.

A source close to New Idea has previously revealed Angelina’s newfound interest in women. “Angelina Jolie has every intention of keeping her private life private, but sometimes things don’t go to plan. She wants to be ready in case she’s caught out with one of her new friends. And she doesn’t care so much about what the world thinks, more about the kids – and they’re all behind whatever makes her happy,” said the source.

But can you guess who the actress is? We’re talking about Thirteen fame actress Evan Rachel Wood. Talking about Angelina Jolie’s interest in Evan, “Jolie wanted to make a life with Wood after they met at Disney’s headquarters,” reported Woman’s Day magazine.

The report further states that owing to it all, Angelina Jolie is gaining more curiosity to be involved in the LGBTQ community.