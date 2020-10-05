Angelina Jolie Calls Nicole Poturalski ‘Psycho,’ ‘Copycat,’ ‘User?

Angelina Jolie is rumored to have been labeling Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend all these nasty things.

The mom-of-six blasted Nicole Poturalski as a “psycho,” a “user,” and a “copycat,” according to the National Enquirer.

The 45-year-old actress was furious when the 27-year-old model posted “Happy people don’t hate” on social media, following her luxurious trip to the south of France with Brad Pitt.

An insider tattled to the outlet that the “Maleficent” star has done her research and believes that Poturalski is a “psycho” and a “stalker” who’s only dating her ex to be famous.

“It’s going to end in a disaster for the whole family, not just him,” the insider added.

While the Poland-born beauty is said to be loving the attention and stirring up comparisons to the former Mrs. Pitt, it reportedly got Jolie “unnerved.”

“The social media weirdness and copycat looks are one thing but going with Brad to Chateau Miraval, where he married Angie set off huge alarms for his ex-wife,” the insider shared.

“She’s already told Brad to keep Nicole away from their kids – and she’s looking to make this part of their ongoing legal case.”

According to the outlet, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have spent about $20 million and counting in their ongoing custody battle.

Angelina Jolie vs. Brad Pitt

Their highly anticipated trial is set to start on October 5, 2020, according to Us Weekly, and would run through October 23.

It comes after the former power couple failed to settle on a custody arrangement for their kids – Maddox (19), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14), Knox, and Vivienne (12).

A tipster revealed that Pitt wants half joint physical and legal custody of their children, while Jolie has been unagreeable to those terms.

Jolie also loss her battle to remove the judge from her private divorce proceedings.

The “Tomb Raider” actress previously claimed that Judge John W. Ouderkirk failed to disclose ongoing professional and business relationships with Pitt’s lawyers. She doesn’t think that it was going to be fair for him to be on their case.

But according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, he is still the judge and will always be presiding over their case.

Pitt’s realistic expectations

Meanwhile, Nicole Poturalski shocked fans when she shot down a troll who accused her of hating on Jolie.

However, her 56-year-old boyfriend is said to be “not angry” at his model girlfriend for standing up for herself.

A source told Us Weekly, “For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should’ve been surprising to Brad.”

“But he isn’t letting the drama get him down,” as the “Ad Astra” star is happy to find someone who makes him feel loved.

Moreover, Pitt sets realistic expectations on his relationship with Poturalski since she is still married to a German restauranteur.

“They make each other happy, and it’s an arrangement that’s working for them,” the source added.

The A-list superstar also knows that there won’t be wedding bells anytime soon, after his failed marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.