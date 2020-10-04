Angelina Jolie ‘insisted’ ex Brad Pitt quarantine for two weeks before seeing kids

Angelina Jolie reportedly told ex-husband Brad Pitt that he had no option but to quarantine for 14 days before seeing their children after his holiday.

Brad had been on a European break with his new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski and it’s claimed the actress, 45, was worried over the rise in cases in the country so insisted

It was reported that Brad wanted to have two PCR tests, which look for Covid-19 in a swab or saliva sample, to “shorten the quarantine”.

But US Weekly says the Maleficent star made it clear that Brad needed to do the full isolation for the sake of their children.

A source told the publication: “Angelina insisted Brad quarantine for 14 days after he returned from France, citing a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“She didn’t want to chance the kids getting it.”

The actor has now “resumed seeing the kids”.

The new couple visited Château Miraval together during what would have been Brad and Angelina’s sixth wedding anniversary.

The former couple married on August 24 in 2014 at the Château.

Brad and Ang later purchased the estate for $60million (£47million) after leasing it for three years.

The Mirror reported at the time how Angelina was raging after her ex-husband whisked his new girlfriend away at the time of their anniversary.

A source said: “Angie is furious and utterly stunned Brad could stoop this low.”

It’s believed Brad and Nicole have been dating for the best part of a year.

They were seen together at Kanye West’s opera Nebuchadnezzar at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019.

However Nicole is allegedly in an open relationship with her husband Roland, according to reports.

But the loved-up pair seem happier than ever as they go from strength-to-strength with their relationship.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Rent A WHOPPING $375,000 House For Summer Getaway

alex

Royal Rage: Prince William Furious With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle For Ruining Him

Alex Jane

Brad Pitt’s recent trip with girlfriend sends Angelina Jolie cryptic message: Rumor

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign