Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Broke Up Over Elvis Biopic

One year ago today, a tabloid claimed Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler were cruising toward a break-up over his upcoming role in an Elvis Presley biopic. In the intervening year, the couple did break-up. Did the tabloid call this one correctly?

Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film Elvis killed the romance according to Star. “Austin signed his soul away,” a so-called “pal,” said, because “he’ll be committed to the project for up to a full year.” Hudgens was already feeling like a second priority to his career, and while “she doesn’t begrudge Austin’s desire for success” she worried it was “going to be the last straw for them as a couple.”

We busted this story by noting that both Hudgens and Butler are busy actors who leave for filming all the time. We also checked in with a source close to the two who confirmed this was a false report. Hudgens was ecstatic over the casting news at the time too.

By the time 2020 rolled around, Butler and Hudgens had broken up after dating for nine years. The cause was not Zac Efron as one tabloid claimed. An insider told E! News that “there is no bad blood at all,” but dating long distance for so long just became too much. Elvis was an issue, as was Hudgens filming of The Princess Switch 2.

So, did the tabloid get this one right? The portrayal of Hudgens wasn’t right at all. She wasn’t sitting at home upset that Butler’s career meant less time for her because she was out shooting her own stuff. That being said, the continental distance of Elvis was an immediate factor in the break-up.

Only Butler and Hudgens could say for sure what caused the break-up, and there are certainly some falsehoods in the Star article, but it appears it got this story mostly correct on its basic premise.

The film Elvis was days away from shooting back in March, but production was put on hold after co-star Tom Hanks got COVID-19. It is set to restart production later this week. Butler will still play Presley opposite Hanks who is playing Colonel Tom Parker.

While this tabloid may have snuffed this story out, it doesn’t change the fact that it gets these break-up stories wrong more often than right. It claimed that Hailey Baldwin was delaying her wedding with Justin Beiber not long before the two got married. It reported that Amal and George Clooney were having twins to save the marriage, but a year later and no twins surfaced.

A stopped watch can be right twice a day. While the break-up between and Hudgens and Butler was not immediate, the two did end up splitting in what appears to be a direct result of Elvis shooting in Australia.