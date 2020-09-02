Prince Andrew HATE: Meghan Markle Secretly Met With Duke of York Critic

It looks like Meghan Markle just found a new ally against the Royal Family in her journey towards her post-royal hustle.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex recently met with Jameela Jamil, days after the radio presenter slammed Prince Andrew for being a pedophile.

It all started when the 34-year-old “Radio 1” DJ reacted to the tweet of podcast host Dan Wootton saying that it is inappropriate for Meghan Markle to campaign against US President Donald Trump. Wootton added that airing her political views could cause a “massive diplomatic embarrassment” for Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family.

Extraordinary! Meghan now actively campaigning against Donald Trump.

Completely inappropriate and a massive diplomatic embarrassment for the Queen and British Royal Family, whose entire success and longevity is based on staying out of party politics. https://t.co/FfRm1Vlfn7 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) August 21, 2020

Wootton’s reaction came after the 38-year-old Duchess’s political remark during her speech at Michelle Obama’s virtual voting registration event called “When We All Vote.”

“We vote to honor those who came before us and to protect those who will come after us.”



Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, joined our #CouchParty with @samanthabarry, @ValerieJarrett, @YNB, @djdiamondkuts, and @angiemartinez for an inspiring night of strong women ✨👏 pic.twitter.com/p2h7sWcJrB — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) August 21, 2020

Jameela Jamil clapped back on the said post and suggested that the British monarchy should be more embarrassed with their resident pedophile, also known as Prince Andrew.

“I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently, Jamil wrote.

I *THINK* they may be more embarrassed by their alleged resident pedo Andrew who was besties with a sex trafficker, than an American supporting women voting in her own country, and loosely referencing the importance of general democracy which is being threatened here currently. https://t.co/HtnOoc7Zgs — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 22, 2020

“The Good Place” actress defense for Meghan Markle did not end there. When a twitter user replied, wondering why the people hate on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they have officially stepped down as senior royals, Jamil stood firm defending Meghan.

“Because she’s not white. And because she’s smart, strong, opinionated, rebellious, beautiful, happy and has everything they never will,” Jamil explained.

“She’s a terrifying threat to patriarchy because she doesn’t fit the stereotype for women. They discredit her because they can’t kill her,” she added.

A day after Jamil’s Twitter rant, the radio presenter allegedly met the Sussexes at their sprawling Montecito mansion. A source revealed that Jamil drove to Prince Hary and Meghan’s 9-bedroom mansion with her boyfriend, James Blake.

“Jameela and James drove up to Montecito from Los Angeles and spent time with Meghan and Harry.,” a source told “The Sun.”

“They also had a stroll on the beach, but Meghan and Harry didn’t venture out with them,” the source added.

In the photos obtained by the “Daily Mail,” Jamil and James were spotted taking a stroll on a beach in Montecito’s small Santa Barbara County community, which is reportedly a few distances away from the Sussexes new mansion.

It turns out that it is not the first time Jamil got acquainted with the Sussexes. In 2019, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose the actress for the cover of the “Forces for Change” issue of British Vogue.

Speaking to Grazia Magazine in August 2019, Jamil revealed that the Duchess called to personally ask her to grace the cover of the September issue that Meghan guest-edited.

During the interview, Jamil revealed that the Duchess was a fan of her show, “The Good Place”, and even made reference to a line from her character, Tahani Al Jamil.