Amber Heard’s SHOCKING Revelations! Actress Says Johnny Depp Accused Her Of Having Affair With Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Hemsworth & Others

Today, Amber Heard was called to the witness stand in the Johnny Depp libel case. The Pirates of The Caribbean actor is suing News Group Newspapers’ tabloid, The Sun. After the Aquaman actress had accused Depp of physical abuse, the tabloid called him ‘wife-beater’. Soon, JD filed a legal case against NGN.

As reported by BBC, today, Amber addressed how Johnny would accuse her of having several affairs with actors. She said JD would ask her to justify the reasons why she said yes to movies/roles.

Amber Heard told the court, “He would insist every male actor was trying to sleep with me and/or that I had had an affair with them, that he’d spoken to people and knew all about it. He accused me of having affairs with each of my co-stars, movie after movie: Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Jim Sturgess, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing Tatum; even women co-stars like Kelly Garner.”

Amber Heard further said that Johnny Depp even doubted her of having an affair with Leonardo DiCaprio. She said the Fantastic Beasts actor addressed Leo as ‘pumpkin-head’. “He also accused me of having affairs with stars I auditioned with, like Leonardo DiCaprio.

He would taunt me about it – especially when he was drunk or high – and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat. For example, Leonardo DiCaprio was ‘pumpkin-head’. Channing Tatum was ‘potato-head’,” shared the Justice League star.

Heard told the court, “His rules got tighter every year we were together about what nudity or scenes were acceptable, wanting descriptions of every detail, every aspect of scenes and how they were covered, placing increasing restrictions on what I could and couldn’t do.”

Amber Heard claimed that Johnny Depp would obsess about how she would dress. Due to this, over time, she had stopped wearing revealing dresses for red carpet events. She said, “It just wasn’t worth the verbal and psychological abuse.”