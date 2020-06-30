Adele FLIRTS On Instagram — Is This Her New Romance?

Adele and Skepta appear to be getting flirty.

Over the weekend, the musicians, who have been at the center of romance rumors since October 2019, exchanged some flirty messages over Instagram, further fueling speculation that they might be an item.

Taking to social media to watch her 2016 Glastonbury Music Festival performance broadcast on BBC, Adele shared a picture of herself donning the same gown that she wore on the Pyramid stage four years ago. After posting the snapshot, Skepta left a cryptic comment for the Grammy winner.

“Finally got your Instagram password lol,” the rapper wrote. For her part, Adele replied with a winking emoji and a red heart emoji, sending fans into a tizzy. One fan replied, “I’m here for it,” while another responded to Skepta saying, “Did you take the pic?” Connecting the dots, another chimed in, writing, “Wait a damn minute!”

Neither Adele nor Skepta have confirmed that they are in a relationship, but according to the U.K.’s Mirror, the pair have a deep connection.

“They have a close bond and there’s definitely a special connection,” a source told the publication in October. “They’re spending more and more time together.”

Back in 2016, Skepta opened up about his longtime friendship with Adele in an interview with ES Magazine. “Adele texts me all the time and keeps me in check,” he shared. “She speaks to me about how things are going.”

Romance rumors began to swirl shortly after it was announced that the “Rumour Has It” singer had officially filed for divorce from Simon Konecki.

Months prior, a rep for Adele confirmed that she and her partner of eight years, who are parents to 7-year-old son Angelo, were splitting up after tying the knot in May 2018.

A source close to the couple previously told E! News that the former couple’s conflicting schedules played a large factor in their breakup. “She became a bigger and bigger star, and he was okay [with] being in the background,” the insider shared. “But as she got bigger and had massive tours and intense schedules, they just grew apart.”