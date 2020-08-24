Adam Levine’s ‘Dark Moods’ Still Causing Marriage Problems?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Adam Levine’s marriage was in crisis over his “dark moods.” Since Levine and his wife are still together, it’s apparent the outlet had no idea what it was talking about. Let’s take a look back at the phony story.

Adam Levine’s “Dark Moods” Caused Problems In His Marriage?

365 days ago, Star purported Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo’s marriage was in trouble. The tabloid claimed Levine had become a “total nightmare” to be around and it was driving his wife away.

The magazine even alleged the passing of Levine’s manager, Jordan Feldstein was the source of the spouses “marital woes.” A supposed source told the publication, “Behati tried her best to help him through his grief, but the whole thing was an awful shock to his system.”

The often unreliable tabloid further stated Levine was “in a funk” over his career, noting Maroon 5’s performance at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. The supposed source continued Levine was a “proud man” so when he was “roasted” for the Super Bowl appearance, he “took it to heart.” The outlet also suggested Levine’s exit from The Voice was based on “difficult negotiations.”

Adam Levine’s Marriage Is Just Fine

All of this, the so-called source maintained, became too much for Prinsloo to handle. The dubious insider alleged Prinsloo “suffered almost as much as he has from the latest lows in his life. She hoped that when he came out of it, he’d focus more attention on her, but so far, no dice.”

Gossip Cop corrected the story when it came out. Levine and Prinsloo were not having problems over the singer’s “dark moods” or career turmoil. The singer openly stated he decided to leave The Voice to spend more time with his family, which Prinsloo was also happy about. Furthermore, the spouses had just celebrated five years together when the phony story came out.

This also wasn’t the first story we corrected about Levine and Prinsloo’s marriage. Earlier this year, we busted In Touch, which is an affiliate of Star, for claiming Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were divorcing. The tabloid alleged the spouses were leading unhappy and separate lives.

Gossip Cop also debunked false rumors by Life & Style about Levine’s relationship with his former The Voice co-hosts which claimed Adam Levine’s friendship with Blake Shelton had “cooled off.” The magazine insisted the former co-hosts were “faking” their chemistry for the cameras.