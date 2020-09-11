Wedding descends into chaos as bride still in gown brawls in field while guests watch

A bride ended up brawling in a field on her wedding day with shocked onlookers watching the carnage, video footage appears to show.

The fight appears to have broken out after the ceremony and footage shows the new bride rolling around on the grass with another person.

The bride is still dressed in her white gown and veil.

On the ground nearby, another guest appears to be passed out, with reports saying she was ‘drunk and asleep’.

Shocked guests watched the chaos with one shouting “call the police.”

The clip went viral after being uploaded to Reddit with a post revealing it happened in Swansea.

It was captioned ‘Yes, that’s the bride brawling in the meadow.’

A description of the incident in the original post says: “The woman on the floor is one of the bride’s friends and apparently she’s just drunk and asleep.

“Lots of people who were invited didn’t show up for this wedding as they were expecting something like this.”

One commented: “Nothing like a good old punch up to end your wedding day.” 

Another said: “I love that she’s using the dress to her advantage though.”

“Not easy to have a wedding without a punch up,” one added.

One commenting on the Reddit post said: “Nobody mentions calling an ambulance either, just the police. Strange crowd of people.”

South Wales Police told Mirror Online: “We were called to reports of a disturbance at the playing fields near Penlan Rugby club at 11.35pm on Friday 4 September.

“Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.”

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Top 5 Ways To Minimize Pores On Your Skin

Alex Jane

Kim Kardasian Looks Tired While Masquerading Around New Orleans

Alex Jane

Cannes Film Festival 2019 Best Beauty Looks

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign