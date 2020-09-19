Top 7 Tips To Have Perfect Nails

Nails, however small or insignificant they may seem, can actually decide what message you are sending out to people around you.

People who take care of their nails and keep them in good condition are known to be more careful about hygiene and generally come across as disciplined.

Having beautiful and perfect nails is not about applying fancy nail polishes every time or going for manicures every now and then. It simply means that you pay attention towards certain factors which will help you to keep your nails in the best of conditions all the time.

Here are our tips.

1. Do not use your nails to open tins and caps of other containers. There are fair chances that your nail might chip off or cause you pain. It is also advisable to keep your nails short as this prevents collection of dust or dirt inside them.

2. It is utmost important that the files used for shaping the nails should be of a good quality. A lot of damage can be caused if you file your nails with a bad file as this may weaken the nail or also make it vulnerable.

3. While removing the nail polish off your nails, it is advised that you use a good brand of nail remover that has moisturizing content, which will prevent your nails from drying.

4. The most common way to keep your nails healthy is to clean them. Make sure that you soak your hand in some warm water after coming back from work or especially from an outing or a place where there was lot of dust.

5. This may not really occur to you but the condition of your nails also depends on your diet. The healthier the diet, the stronger and shinier the nails. If you are accustomed to an unhealthy lifestyle, then you will notice that your nails are brittle, weak and flaky and there may also be white spots appearing on them. Thus, it is very important to have a healthy diet to have healthy and beautiful nails.

6. If you do not have the time to pamper your nails at home, do make it a point to visit the salon once in a while for a relaxing manicure and pedicure. You can also get a manicure and pedicure kit at home and just follow the instructions on the pack. Your nails will surely look stunning after this.

7. If over discoloration or stains appear on your nails or they seem very brittle and weak, then do visit the doctor as these may be signs of some health problems.