Top 5 Facts About Microdermabrasion

Safe? Painless? Invasive? Side effects? Dangerous? Results? The questions are many, answers are few. We are back again and this time to give you all the dope on microdermabrasion. Know these top facts about how you can get smooth and polished skin with microdermabrasion.

1. Microdermabrasion is non-invasive

Yep, that’s true. There are no incisions or cuts that are required for a microdermabrasion treatment. Tiny particles are blasted across your skin after which the dead skin cells are sucked up by vacuum. Think of it as a super charged facial scrub. Sounds pretty smooth, isn’t it?

2. Microdermabrasion is safe

Generally, microdermabrasion has virtually no side effects. Unlike dermabrasion, its ‘micro’ counterpart does not give you scarring, bruising or bleeding. You can expect glowing skin after the procedure and usually walk straight back to work after a treatment, if there are no complications.

3. Microdermabrasion does not require medical help

Yes, it’s true! Since microdermabrasion is not a surgical procedure, it is not mandatory for a medical practitioner to perform the treatment. There are home-use machines which you can use to perform microdermabrasion within the comfort of your home.

If this is not your cup of tea, you should know that this treatment can be done either at the salon or at the doctor’s. We usually find that physicians use more powerful machines than the salon professionals. So feel free to hop into your next-door-to-work salon during your lunch break and come out with fresh and vibrant skin.

4. Microdermabrasion throws out dead skin

After a microdermabrasion treatment, you can expect all your dead skin gone. This will make your skin look healthy and fresh. Many women use this treatment to decrease the appearance of fine lines, acne, fine scars and superficial pigmentation. However, since microdermabrasion is a superficial treatment, don’t expect removal of deep scars or heavy wrinkles. It will leave your skin full of radiance.

However, that effect is temporary and you may want to repeat the treatment after a couple of weeks. Salon experts also suggest that regular microdermabrasion treatments help your skin to look smooth and fresh in the long run.

5. Microdermabrasion does not require any pre/post-treatment medication

You will not require any medication, unless you have a specific or unusual skin condition. But it is best to consult a dermatologist, if you are concerned about your skin. We suggest that you are armed with a good quality moisturizer and a superb sunscreen. These two are vital to protect your supple skin from dryness and those nasty UV rays.

Microdermabrasion is modern, safe, effective and a no-nonsense treatment. Whether you want to pick up that do-it-at-home kit or hit the salon is your choice, but we suggest that you leave it to the experts to get best results. You can always switch to your DIY kit at a later stage. Know these top 5 facts about microdermabrasion and invite those compliments and gazes on your super smooth and polished skin.