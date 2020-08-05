Taylor Swift Makes History with Double Debuts at Number One

Taylor Swift is celebrating after becoming the first artist in Billboard chart history to land debuts at the top of the singles and albums countdown in the same week.

The singer’s surprise release Folklore hit the top of the Billboard 200 on Sunday, and now the first single from the album, Cardigan, has rocketed to number one on the Hot 100.

Taylor marked the double milestone by replying to fans’ congratulatory tweets with a GIF of Dwayne Johnson in the San Andreas film saying, “Oh My God.”

Swift also becomes one of only seven other artists who have had multiple songs debut at number one, and she’s the first artist to debut three songs in the top six spots of the Hot 100 in a single week.

Taylor now has more Hot 100 entries than any other female artist in history, with 113 total entries. The only artists to have more are Drake (224), the cast of Glee (207), and Lil Wayne (169).

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

5 Best Lipsticks Every Girl Should Have

Alex Jane

6 Effective Home Remedies To Lighten Sun Spots

Harry

4 Skincare Ingredients A Top Derm Wants You To Use Daily

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign