Taylor Swift Makes History with Double Debuts at Number One

Taylor Swift is celebrating after becoming the first artist in Billboard chart history to land debuts at the top of the singles and albums countdown in the same week.

The singer’s surprise release Folklore hit the top of the Billboard 200 on Sunday, and now the first single from the album, Cardigan, has rocketed to number one on the Hot 100.

Taylor marked the double milestone by replying to fans’ congratulatory tweets with a GIF of Dwayne Johnson in the San Andreas film saying, “Oh My God.”

Swift also becomes one of only seven other artists who have had multiple songs debut at number one, and she’s the first artist to debut three songs in the top six spots of the Hot 100 in a single week.

Taylor now has more Hot 100 entries than any other female artist in history, with 113 total entries. The only artists to have more are Drake (224), the cast of Glee (207), and Lil Wayne (169).