Top 5 Ways To Prevent Wrinkles From Showing Up On Your Face

Most women are very sensitive about getting wrinkles on their faces. Even though aging is a natural process, it can be unpleasant and painful. So, how do you avoid or prevent wrinkles from showing up on your face?

Let’s take a look at 5 natural ways.

1. Eat right

Skin is the largest organ in the body. It literally reflects the condition of your entire body and its organs. Eating right can keep you and your skin healthy. Avoid consuming too much of fatty and sweet foods.

Eat enough vegetables, fruits, fish, seeds and nuts to supply your skin with antioxidants and vitamins. They can stop or slow down the process of aging.

2. Drink right

Keeping your skin hydrated is essential for its healthy and young look. So, drink lots of water. You need to avoid drinks that dehydrate your skin, especially alcohol and soda.

Alcohol damages your liver, which reflects on your skin and gives your face an old and lusterless look. Soda damages your kidneys.

3. Cleanse right

This is one of the golden rules of younger looking skin. Your skin renews itself everyday. In order to bring the rejuvenated skin to the fore, you need to get rid of dead skin cells by throwing them off your body.

Proper cleansing can help your skin to exfoliate faster and to prevent such skin problems, as acne. This keeps skin looking young and healthy.

4. Steam right

Steaming can be a part of cleansing process. When you steam your face, you can use a facial sauna device or just bow down over a pan of hot water.

Steaming helps to open up your pores. It removes dead cells, extra sebum and dirt. It makes your skin softer and prevents wrinkles.

5. Massage right

There is a special kind of massage that can help you to keep your facial skin looking young and to prevent sagging. You can do it yourself. You have to relax your face muscles. Gently, but actively massage all over your face.

Such a massage relaxes your face muscles as also lessens the number of wrinkles. It would be ideal if you could ask a professional to massage your face every fortnight. You’d find a noticeable difference in the shine and luster of your skin.