Skin problems is one of the most common issues faced by people of all age groups. People who suffer the most number of skin problems are those who have oily skin. This is because oily skin is possibly more vulnerable to blackheads and acne and varies with vagaries in climate.

Although, it is complex to completely transform your natural skin type and texture, with some tips, it is certainly possible to maintain your skin for long. Given here is some advice on how to take care of oily skin.

Take time and effort to learn not just the process but also products that best suit oily skin.

Skin Products That You Must Use

1. Get Oil free Foundations

Your skin will naturally have sheen and shine and you do not have to further add to it with an oily foundation that will eventually clog pores.

2. Invest in Blotting Papers

While washing your face a few times a day may not be convenient, keep blotting papers handy to absorb excess oil without the need to wash your face. While paper tissues or paper towels may be used an alternative, blotting paper will contain tiny amounts of powder that will help to even your skin tone throughout the day.

3. Try Salicylic Acid

It is always best to use products that can offer a relatively long term solution to problems associated with oily skin. The best way to tackle oily skin is by extracting fat that gets accumulated in the pores. Cleansers constituting salicylic acid help to perform this function. Another ingredient, serecite also helps to minimize pore size.

4. Sunscreens

Any conventional sunscreen will damage your skin. However, you cannot do away with protection against the sun and therefore choose sunscreen gels or sun blocks that are oil free.

Skin Products That You Must Avoid

1. Milk or Cream Cleansers

Cleansers that help to deposit fats or lipids in the pores and on the surface of the skin are usually the cream based cleansers. Stay away from these if your skin is oily.

2. Oily Moisturizers

Moisturizing does well for your skin but if you are using one that is oil based, you might as well stop moisturizing in the first place and save your skin from its peril. The best thing to do is to get serum or gel that has anti-aging components and watch the difference.

Habits to Follow For Oily Skin Care

Your routine habits create a lot of impact on the results you want to see. While washing your face is a good way to remove extra oil, excessive washing will deplete your facial skin of essential oils, thereby making it vulnerable to irritants.

Similarly, have a healthy diet, comprising antioxidant rich foods such as carrots, spinach, blueberries as well as foods that are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Bringing or cutting down intake of sugar and fat rich foods will keep your skin blemish free. Drink plenty of water for skin hydration.

Avoid touching your face frequently. You may inadvertently pass on germs to your face from your fingers. Indulging in hygienic habits, incorporating the right diet and using the right products ensure effective treatment of oily skin.