Top 7 Home Remedies For Dry Skin

Are you tired of your dry and flaky skin? Do you have to often apply moisturizer during the day? Does your skin look dull and patchy? If yes, then its time to pull up your socks and be more tender towards your skin. Remember dry skin is more susceptible to wrinkles and early aging fine lines.

It needs to be pampered like your baby. Dry skin must not be washed with soap and cold water, nor should astringents be used. Instead use face wash especially meant for dry skin and before retiring to bed, apply a rich night cream with vitamin E.

Here are a few home remedies that may help you to a great extent if they are followed religiously.

Apply a rich pack mixed with purees of 1 banana, 1 avocado, and 1 small papaya and apply it neatly to the skin. Leave it for 20 minutes, then clean with warm water, follow it with a moisturizer. Apply a pack mixed with the yolk of one egg and one tablespoon honey to your face and neck. The yolk acts as a great moisturizer and honey imparts a natural glow. Wash after 15-20 minutes. Pat dry. Olive oil acts as nectar in treating dry and flaky skin. Massage your skin with olive oil and then have a bath with warm water. The oil will penetrate into your skin and will nourish it completely. There is one more pack which works wonders, this can be used as a soft scrub to exfoliate the flakes. Mix oatmeal and dry milk powder with little water and apply it on your face. Lightly scrub it with circular movements with your hands. Do this for 2 minutes and wash off. Defend your skin from harsh sunrays, wind and especially take care during winters. Winter is a difficult period for dry skin. You can wash your face with lukewarm water and creamy face wash with micro scrubs. After washing, use a freshener and not an astringent. Jojoba oil too works magic and gives that goodness to your skin. So, apply it regularly and notice the difference.

Dry skin can be tackled easily with a little patience and the thought that you are lucky to not have pimples and scars, which those with oily skin have to suffer. Keep moisturizing and massaging for that smooth supple skin. So rejoice and pamper…..