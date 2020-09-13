Top 6 Home Remedies For Zits

Zits, also called pimples, are formed when oil glands in your skin get clogged. There is pus inside them which comes out when you prick them. It’s advised that you avoid pricking them since it can lead to infection and it can also make your zits worse. Zits can happen to anyone, regardless of age and gender.

They can appear on any part of the body. Zits can be caused due to stress, irregular meals, lack of water intake, or simply due to an accumulation of toxins. Mentioned below are a few home remedies to fight zits.

1. Lemon is a great cleanser and has lot of healing properties for zits and scars. Lemon juice can be simply applied on zits or if it stings, you can mix the juice with a spoonful of egg white or honey, and then apply it on the affected area.

2. Steam your skin with clear water and slightly rub a clean napkin on the nose and the cheeks to extract your whiteheads and blackheads. Do not force the stubborn blackheads to pop out. Do it with ease and do it softly. Later, apply an antibacterial cream.

3. Wash your skin twice a day with a mild cleanser and pat dry. Avoid over scrubbing since it won’t help you eliminate zits; instead further complicate your situation.

4. Apply one teaspoon of cilantro or mint juice with a pinch of turmeric to the zits after washing your face clean every night.

5. Apply grated cucumber on your face and neck to prevent zits and blackheads. Keep it for 15-20 minutes and then wash off.

6. Follow basic hygiene. Always wipe your face with a clean napkin or use a fresh tissue. Pricking or touching zits may further worsen the condition. Allow it to heal naturally.

Zits can’t be completely eliminated but can be definitely prevented. Eat healthy, stay fit and stress free and drink ample amount of water. Be wise enough not to touch them and squeeze them. Remember, if zits are too painful, it’s advisable to visit a dermatologist and seek help.