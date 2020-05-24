Tips to Treat Dehydrated Skin

While dehydration can affect your entire body, one of its earliest signs can is visible through your skin.

The reduction in the moisture content of the skin is caused by many external factors, but the most common are a hot and dry weather, hot environment, diet deficient in adequate essential amino acids and caffeine consumption, Dr Mohan Thomas, Senior Cosmetic Surgeon, Cosmetic Surgery Institute told IANSlife.

Washing your face too often, along with not drinking enough water are some of the main reasons of a dehydrated skin, adds Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist and Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

What is also important to understand is the difference between dry skin and dehydrated skin

“Dry skin’ is characterized by a less number of oil-producing glands on the face and body which reduces the sebum on the skin surface and makes the skin dry, while ‘dehydrated skin’ is due to lack of moisture in the skin and is not related to oil. So you can actually have an oily complexion but still have dehydrated skin,” Thomas said.

According to Dr Sharad Kulkarni, in-house doctor of Kama Ayurveda, the various signs of dehydrated skin include itching, wrinkles, dull and dry looking skin, and discoloration around the eyes.

Common signs also include redness, dullness, congestion, inflammation, breakouts that look like acne, dryness around the mouth, and a stretchy skin.

The first step of treatment for skin dehydration involves diagnosis of the level of dryness of skin. If the skin becomes and looks wrinkled on light pressure and is associated with dryness of tongue then your skin cells and body are desperate for water.

Dehydrated skin will also feel tight, look dull in the mirror, and may have signs of redness and inflammation sometimes akin to sun burns, along with more exaggerated darkness in the lower lids.

How to treat dehydrated skin?

Rehydration

Rehydrate by drinking at least eight glasses of water a day. Do a little out of box thinking and make water interesting, by adding lemons and mint to it. Eat lots of water-rich fruits and vegetables containing essential fatty acids such as celery, spinach, water melon and cucumber.

Increase humidity in air

Keep a humidifier so your skin doesn’t release moisture to the surrounding dry air. Maintain a comfortable temperature when using an AC or fan.

Exfoliate well

Since the buildup of dead skin diminishes the absorption of moisturizers, regular exfoliation of skin is key. Exfoliate at least twice a week.

Moisturise

It can contain essential vitamins and antioxidants along with Hyaluronic acid, which is a natural compound, which can rescue the dehydrated skin and restore the plumpness.

Use a moisturizer as soon as you wash your skin, before the skin has dried, so that the moisture is retained in the skin. Use a heavy duty moisturiser at night. Keep a hydrating facial mist handy when travelling. Spray on your face whenever it starts to feel dry.

Sunscreen

Be sure to apply sunscreen during the day even if you are staying indoors

Oils

In addition to moisturising your skin twice a day, you can also massage the skin with oil before bathing, like coconut oil. It is essential to include a 45-minute exercise in your daily routine. This will enable a good night’s sleep and give your skin enough time to repair and nourish.