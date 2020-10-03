How To Cure Blackheads?

The moment you realize that you have blackheads peeping from any part of your face, you instantaneously want to think of ways to quickly get rid of them.

However, the safety of a specific method is speculative and so is the fear of accomplishing your task. Blackheads are most often caused by excessive sebum and skin oil, congesting toxins, pollution, improper hygiene and related elements.

When you are offered an instructional manual to safely and effectively get rid of blackheads, you might possibly want to get your hands on it immediately.

Blackhead Removal – What Works and What Doesn’t

Firstly, determine the reason for its occurrence since diagnosis is directly related to suitable treatment and also helps to prevent them in the long run. Some remedies offer temporary fixes and some are relatively long lasting.

This common problem is best treated using a mild exfoliator that is integrated with low potency benzoyl peroxide. Exfoliators and mild scrubs containing alphahydroxy fruit acids remove dead skin cells and leave blackheads vulnerable for removal. The former then helps to clear blackheads.

While this is a short term remedy for blackhead removal, the danger lies in overusing benzoyl peroxide or over scrubbing which may not particularly be favorable to your skin. Some people consider using Aloe gel in combination with tea tree oil in the place of benzoyl peroxide since these are natural products.

Blackhead extractors and removers available in the market have been proved to be futile in getting rid of the problem. Same is the problem with vacuum devices claiming to suck out blackheads and removal crèmes and gels. They cause more harm than they do good.

Effective Home Remedies

Home remedies are usually natural and low cost and can be safely attempted without causing damage to your skin. Mixing 1/4 cup of hot water, 1 teaspoon of Epsom salt and 4 drops of iodine and applying with cotton on the blackheads and surrounding areas and subsequently removing it with a clean cloth after some time is found to be effective. Fresh lime juice mixed with grounded drumstick leaves and pods helps to deal with the problem.

Applying a paste of red sandalwood and turmeric with milk is one more useful blackhead removal remedy. Prepare an oatmeal mask of rose water and oatmeal and massage on the affected areas and rinse with cold water after 15 minutes to notice visible results. Similarly, almond powder with rose water also removes blackheads easily. Mixing 1 teaspoon of fresh lime juice and groundnut oil helps to prevent blackheads.

While there are several home remedies and blackhead removal tips and techniques you may receive from all corners, it is extremely important to maintain proper hygiene and use suitable products that neither clog skin pores nor cause damage to the skin.