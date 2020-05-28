Best Ways To Unclog Your Pores

Clogged pores can lead to acne breakouts and other skin blemishes that can then affect your confidence. The other problem here is that clogged pores can tempt you into squeezing and touching your face frequently that you’ll have more skin problems piling up before you know it.

But how do you know if you have clogged pores? According to Cosmopolitan, you can easily identify clogged pores because they tend to appear larger than your other pores. They may also be darker and appear like black dots on your face.

Clogged pores are formed as a result of dead skin cells getting trapped in your facial pores. Pores, the tiny openings in your skin, have the purpose of releasing oil and sweat as part of your normal bodily processes. When they are clogged, oil and sweat cannot readily flow because of the blockage of the dead skin cells and also dirt. This can then result to blackheads, whiteheads and acne, per Healthline.

Women’s Health has shared the best ways to unclog pores for good. Doing so will not only make your facial pores smaller, but they will also keep your facial skin clean, healthy and blemish-free.

Using charcoal or clay masks is one good way to unclog pores. According to American Academy of Dermatology fellow and dermatologist Shari Marchbein, MD, charcoal and clay masks help “draw impurities, bacteria and sebum/oil out of pores.” You need to use these masks once a week to gradually reduce the size of your pores on top of removing dirt and dead skin cells.

A comedone extractor can also come in handy. Dermatologists recommend using comedone extractors instead of squeezing clogged pores with your bare hands. It provides a safe and effective way to remove dirt trapped in your skin. However, you need to clean it with rubbing alcohol after each use so you don’t bring back or spread the minute dirt on your face the next time you use it.

Finally, you need to use salicylic acid if you really want to unclog your pores for good. This is the best gunk buster, according to dermatologists. “[Salicylic acid] cuts through sebum and breaks it down,” dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, an associate clinical professor at Yale University, said. Gohara recommends leaving a cleanser with salicylic acid on a little longer before rinsing to get the best results.