Try Out These 5 Great Ways To Remove Your Tan

Are you looking at your dark, sunburnt blotches and thinking, “Maybe I tanned too much this season”? Whether your tan is natural or not, we understand that it can start looking ugly after a while.

Here are a few great tips by which you can remove your tan gently.

1. Removing flip flop lines

Do you hate those horrible flip flop lines on your feet? All you need to do is use some lukewarm water, squeeze 2 whole limes into it and soak your feet. Brush your feet lightly. You must do this every day for a few weeks. You’ll finally see your tan lines wearing out.

2. Removing face tans

You must have seen ad commercials in which models are lying down with cucumber slices placed on their eyelids, isn’t it? That’s for a reason, ladies. Cucumber as a fruit has properties that can cool off and lighten the skin, especially tender facial skin. Dip cucumber slices in cold milk and rub it all over your face.

3. Removing spray tans

We’ve heard this works well when you want to remove fake spray tans. Mash a few pineapple slices in a bowl and mix 12 ounces of brown sugar until it becomes a thick paste. Add 4-5 teaspoons of olive oil and rub the mixture on your tanned portions with a cotton swab. Rinse the stickiness off and you’ll see the tan come out bit by bit in a few weeks.

4. Sandalwood Beauty

You could try this out if sandalwood oil and paste is easily available. Loosen up ready made sandalwood paste in a bowl and add 4 drops of sandalwood oil to it. Add this mixture to your regular face mask. This is a great way to keep your skin light in tone and beautiful.

5. Lemony Lime

We love lime as a remedy for tans because it is so easy to use. Simply cut a couple of slices of lime and rub them directly on your tanned patches. Rinse off any sticky residuals. If you keep on doing this for a few weeks, your skin would lighten up.

The key is to perform all these remedies regularly and wait patiently. There’s no way you can remove your tan overnight. Just like it takes time to get a nice even tan, it takes time to remove it too. Consult your doctor if any of these home remedies cause irritation.