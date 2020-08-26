Are You Damaging Your Skin With Excessive Defoliation?

Have you read the word ‘Defoliation’ in beauty magazines and blogs and always wondered what it is? Well, the term actually applies to flora and fauna! It means the damage done to the leaves of the plants due to extreme concentration of chemicals in the environment. In fact, a classic example of a highly toxic defoliant is Agent Orange, which was used widely by the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.

Now I’m sure you’re wondering why I am telling you all this, if I’m talking about skin and beauty in particular. Well, if you are using excessive cream and moisturizers on your face, you are doing the same to your skin what Agent Orange did to the people of Vietnam. I’m sure you get the vibe, don’t you?

Too much makeup

I understand it’s in our blood to try out every new bottle of cosmetic creams and scrubs that come out in the market, but ladies, I suggest you hold your reins there. Stick to three or four of your favorite products. Did you know that makeup products often contain highly concentrated skin irritants?

That rash and red patches you see sometimes on your skin is a result of defoliation – with the makeup having sucked the moisture out of your skin, leaving your pores all clogged up. And the worst mistake you can make is to leave makeup on your skin for the night. The longer it is left on, the harsher removers you will have to use – leading to further defoliation and flaking.

Too many products – too frequently

Is your mail overloaded with sachets and testers of new skin products every day? If you’re overjoyed with this – then I have to tell you to stop. Period. There’s no two ways about controlling indiscriminate use of multiple skin care products. Did you know – some products contain ingredients that can leave your living skin cells completely dead due to defoliation.

Let me warn you – many skin products do have beneficial elements for the skin such as Retinoid, Vitamin C and alpha hydroxy acids, but overusing them may cause skin damage. I’m not saying it’s wrong to try out new products – I am myself a fan of doing that, but I suggest you zero down on a few good ones and don’t keep hopping from one to the other.

Too much cleaning

If it is terribly hot and you splash some cleansing moisturizer on your face thrice of four times a day- then that’s great, but I suggest don’t foam it up each time. Excessive cleansing removes the protective sebum from the skin which will lead to dryness and rashes.

Now you wouldn’t want to clean your skin to that extent right? If your skin is oily and you’re using toners, that’s fine, but if you have dry skin – keep that bottle away. Also, avoid washing your skin with hot water so many times a day. Keep it moderate.

Too many scrubbers

I used to simply devour all those colorful loofahs and scrubbers lying in my bathroom until a friend of mine advised me to stop overusing them. To get a few skin basics right, the correct reason to use scrubbers is to simply remove dead cells on the surface of the skin.

But if you go overboard with this, and rub and scrub away to glory, you’re going to end up causing damage to the living cells of your skin, leading to defoliation. And if you keep doing this over time, your skin will lose the ability to regenerate those required cells.

Traps of defoliation

At the end of the day, women with all types of skin feel like exfoliating and many of them end up doing it too much. Haven’t you heard ladies with oily skin scrub away to glory to reduce their acne? Or ladies with dry skin scrubbing away to add moisture by removing those dead flakes and allowing regeneration of new skin cells? Believe me, using tons and tons of products on your skin to strengthen it with the benefits that the product promises is not the way to go Whatever the skin type, everyone seems to have a reason to excessively defoliate!

Do you know what the best way to go about this is? Simply research your skin type of visit your dermatologist to get guidelines on how much and how many products you should be using for maximum benefit.

With an overload of cleansers, facial masks, exfoliating scrubs and cosmetic treatments, many beautiful women are becoming victims of skin damage and defoliation. You don’t want to have a nightmare of a time with repair rashes, skin irritation, dehydration and even infection, do you?