5 Medicines for Severe Acne Treatment

Cysts and nodules form at the third stage of acne and are termed severe acne. You may experience pain and scarring in the inflammed nodules.

It is extremely important to follow a proper regimen to treat severe acne. The treatment includes oral and topical medicines. The options may include oral isotretinoin, oral antibiotics, injecting corticosteroid in the lesions, surgical procedures, and oral contraceptives.

Here we talk about severe acne treatment in detail.

1. Isotretinoin

Isotretinoin is one of the potent medicines for acne. Isotretinoin is a retinoid, which is a compound of vitamin A. Isotretinoin helps to treat the major causes of acne which include clogged pores, excess oil, inflammation and propionibacterium acnes.

The normal dose of Isotretinoin is one or two pills a day for 20 weeks. Let your dermatologist take the decision for you.

There are a few side effects of this drug. Some of the common side effects are headache, nausea, joint pain, and depression.

Women should not administer this dose during pregnancy. It may affect the development of the fetus. Make sure you strictly follow your dermatologist’s instructions.



2. Oral antibiotics

Antibiotics can be used topically as well as orally. For severe acne, oral antibiotics are preferred as they show faster results. Broad spectrum antibiotics kill the propionibacterium acnes.

With the reduction in bacterium, infection and inflammation reduces. Antibiotics that are commonly used to treat severe acne include tetracycline, erythromycin, and doxycycline.

Be careful when having these antibiotics as excessive use can cause resistance to the antibiotic and also lead to gastrointestinal problems.



3. Corticosteroid

In this treatment, corticosteroid, a type of a steroid, is injected in the cyst. The steroid dries the acne within few days. This treatment prevents scarring and is faster.

4. Oral contraceptive pills

Hormones are responsible for overactive sebaceous glands. These glands produce more sebum that causes acne. Hormonal activity can be corrected with oral contraceptives. However, these drugs should be taken only under medical supervision.

5. Spironolactone

Spironolactone is a steriod which is prescribed along with oral contraceptives to women. Spironolactone controls the production of androgens. Androgens result into overactive sebaceous glands. So by controlling androgens, which is actually a group of hormones, acne problem can be solved in women.



Besides these medicines, surgical procedures can also help to get rid of severe acne. In these procedures, the lesion is cut open and drained. This procedure needs skill and medical help. Popping a cyst may cause infection and may lead to scarring as well. So it’s better to get a good dermatologist involved in this procedure.