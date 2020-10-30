It feels great when you lose weight. But with everything good comes a bad side. You are left with extra, flabby skin dangling loosely at the sides of your arms and hips. Learn how to tighten loose skin with the tips given here.

1. Lose weight carefully

First of all, it is important that you do not lose weight all too quickly. If that happens, you are left with more saggy skin. Take care that you lose only a couple of pounds a week. Losing more than that may lead to your skin losing its elasticity and making it loose.

2. Drink lots of water

Keep your body hydrated. Water works miracles on the skin. It is responsible for the elasticity of the skin. It moisturizes the skin and cleanses your body off toxins. So drink at least 6-8 glasses of water every day.

3. Apply moisturizer

When you are tightening that loose skin of yours, moisture from water is just not enough. Make it a point to apply moisturizing lotion to your body every night before you sleep and every morning after you take a bath. It will help maintain the elasticity in your skin.

4. Use a loofah

While taking a bath, exfoliate your skin using a loofah. Scrub your skin regularly. This way, you scrub away the old skin on the surface and help generate new skin.

5. Massage skin

Massage your skin regularly with oil. It will help build the elasticity back into your skin and tighten it. Mustard oil is considered best for this purpose.

6. Exercise regularly

Once you have lost weight, you need to continue with your workout regimen. Go for a swim since it is a fun exercise. Plus the water in the pool will help in moisturizing your skin. You can even lift weights. It will help in getting rid of that excess skin. Lifting weights helps build muscles which will pump the skin from inside. Your skin will appear much tighter this way. Stomach crunches and yoga will be beneficial too.

7. Follow a strict diet

Mind what you eat. Eat right and eat healthy. Take off all sweets from your diet. Let there be more juices, fruits and leafy vegetables. Protein helps keep skin healthy and elastic. Consume more cheese, beans, seeds and fish.

You may have considered getting rid of the loose skin surgically but that is a highly risky process. Follow these steps to tighten your skin before taking such decisions. It really isn’t worth the agony.