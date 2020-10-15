Irrespective of your skin type, dryness and flakiness will attack your skin during winter. It neither feels nor looks good on your skin.

The weather in winter rips your skin off its essential moisture and makes it look dull and drab. It is therefore important to follow a specific and different skin care routine in winters and take care of your skin as much as possible to let it stay healthy and glowing.

Here are a few tips that will tell you how to have beautiful skin in winter.

1. Hydrate your skin

There is no excuse to drinking less water. Water keeps your skin and body hydrated and healthy. It leaves you looking young and fresh. Consuming water flushes out toxins from your body that have the ability to cause irreparable damage to skin. Water compensates for the lack of humidity. During winter, also have foods that are rich in water content.

2. Eat wisely

It is predominantly what you eat that reflects on your skin. Ensure you include a well balanced meal all through and mostly in winters to retain moisture in your skin and protect against wrinkles, dryness and UV damage. A list of these foods includes legumes like lentils and beans, chickpeas, cabbage, leeks, carrot and cauliflower.

3. Moisturize

This requirement becomes all the more essential during winters. A moisturizer that is suitable in summer and spring may not necessarily deliver the same results during this time of the year. Switch to a rich oil based moisturizer or skin cream suitable for your face. Choose mineral, avocado, almond or primrose oil during this season.

4. Use sunscreen

If you think sunscreens are necessary only in summers, you are obviously wrong. Snow glare when combined with winter sun has all the potential to cause UV damage to skin. Step out only after having applied sunscreen at least 30 minutes prior.

5. Say no to hot water

Hot baths can be invigorating but they remove essential oils from your skin. Warm water will produce the same cleansing effect as the hot water without making your skin dry. End every bathing routine by dousing skin oil or lotion.

6. Take good care of your lips

Remember that lip skin is the worst affected during winters. So use quality lip balms and take care of them as much as you pay attention to your skin.

7. Exfoliate periodically

Face, hands and feet require fair amount of exfoliation even in winters. Dead skin tends to build on the surface and therefore removing them once or twice a week with a good quality scrub is essential. Follow up exfoliation with a good moisturizer to seal in the moisture.

If you are someone who spends a lot of time outdoors, ensure you cover your skin with a full protection sunscreen and skin cover like a moisturizer to avoid damage caused by natural elements. Winter will no longer be defined by dry and chapped skin if proper skin care routine is adhered to.