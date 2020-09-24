Top 4 Home Remedies For Cracked Heels

If you have cracked heels, it does not necessarily mean you got hurt somewhere. It may mean, you are not giving due care and attention to your feet. So, let us take a look at some easy home remedies for curing cracked heels.

1. Hygiene

Giving your feet proper hygiene is one of the most essential and best home treatments ever. You should wash your feet every time you come back home, especially, if you use high heel shoes that expose your feet to dirt, dust and pollution.

Give your feet a bath in warm water with some softening and moisturizing soap or wash. This would soften the dead skin layers and help your skin to exfoliate faster.

2. Moisturizer

Cracked heels are caused by large amount of dead and dry skin on your heels. This skin tightens up and becomes too small for your heels, so it cracks. You can put your feet into some warm water, then dry them with a towel. Put on some moisturizing cream and put your socks on.

The moisturizer from the cream and the warmth from the socks would soften your skin and help the dead skin to peel off more easily. In the morning, you may scrub your heels with a stone.

3. Epithem

If your cracked heels are paining a lot, you can use a wax and coconut oil epithem on them. Warm up some wax and mix it with warm coconut oil. Rub the mixture into your heel before you go to bed and leave on for the night. This would heal your cracks and soften your skin, reducing the pain.

4. Treatments

Sesame oil is thought to be one of the best treatments for cracked heels. Apply this oil on your heels and rub it well before you go to bed.

If you are looking for quick aid to your sore and cracked heels, you should take a look inside your refrigerator. Got a rotten banana? It’s just what you need. Warm it up, mash it and apply to your feet. Leave on for around 45 minutes. Now, you can wash it off with warm water. See the results and do share your experience with us.