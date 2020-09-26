Top 9 Hand Care Tips For Beautiful Hands

Did you know that your hands can tell your age and how much care you’ve actually taken of them? Well, your hands are as important as your skin and other body parts.

They are used for making actions, for emphasizing your words and a whole bunch of other things. Now, it’s time you took loving care of your hands. For the same, we have provided hand care tips that will keep your hands soft and supple.

1. Apply a hand mask

Just as a face mask takes care of your face and keeps it soft and smooth, your hands too need a hand mask. Prepare a mixture of a drop of honey, a tablespoon of salt and a few drops of lemon and rub this mixture gently all over your hands, including the cuticles, nails, the back of your hands, palm and the spaces between your fingers. Rinse this off with warm water and wipe your hands clean on a towel.

2. Exfoliate your hands

Exfoliating the skin on your hands with a good exfoliating cream or gel will help you to remove dirt and dead skin cells. Dead skin causes your hands to lose its luster and makes them dry.

You can try out this easy homemade method of making your hands supple. Apply a mixture of sugar and honey to your hands and massage it for a while, then wash your hands with warm water.

3. Moisturize your hands

You should also moisturize your hands every time after washing them, otherwise your hands will turn dry. You may moisturize your hands at least 3-4 times a day to keep them soft and supple.

Apply a moisturizer that is suitable for your skin type. You can also use a homemade moisturizer by mixing glycerin and cucumber juice and applying it on your hands. You can also apply the moisturizer on your hands at night and wear cotton gloves for absorbing the moisturizer better.

4. Wash and wipe properly

It is immensely important to wash your hands regularly as your hands come in contact with so many different things daily. You never know when, what, where your hands will get germs or bacteria on them.

Use soap or a hand wash and lukewarm water to wash your hands. Also, make sure you wipe your hands dry on a clean towel. Leaving them wet makes way for bacteria and germs.

5. Soak them in olive oil

After washing your hands, you should soak them in lukewarm water and add a few drops of olive oil to it. Let your hands revel in this mixture for 10 minutes and then wipe them dry with a clean towel or tissue. Another way to keep your hands soft, smooth and supple is by gently massaging them with olive oil and leaving it on for the night.

6. Wear rubber gloves

To prevent your hands from getting dry and rough, you should always wear rubber gloves. This specifically applies to the times when you’re working in the kitchen, washing dishes and clothes, tending to your plants and so on.

7. Wear sunscreen

It is important to protect your hands from the sun, like the rest of your body. So wear sunscreen or a sunblock cream to prevent your hands from being sun burnt.

8. Use the right soap

The quality of soap you use also plays a very important role in how your hands look. Thus, you should be aware of what soap you use for your hands. Always check the ingredients on the soap.

It should ideally have shea butter for moisturizing, glycerin which is good for sensitive skin, vitamin E, essential oils, no artificial coloring, paraben and should be sulphate free.

9. Go for a manicure

You should also go for a periodical manicure and get your hands pampered. A professional manicure once in a while will help your hands to become soft, smooth and supple.