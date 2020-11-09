Get Rid of Blackheads Once and For All

Blackheads are very stubborn, and getting rid of them is a long process. Blackheads are essentially clogged pores. Since pores get clogged with oil, dead skin, and dirt, it is essential to keep your skin clean. Although preventing and getting rid of existing blackheads will take some time, it will be worth it, and here is how you can do it.

Wash Your Face Regularly

The best way to prevent sebum and dead skin from building up in your pores is to wash your face often. You should wash your face both in the morning and at night. However, if your skin is especially dry or sensitive, wash your face once per day with a gentle cleanser.

If you wear makeup, you can try a double cleansing method to remove all makeup from your face. Simply wash your face with an oil-based cleanser first, then follow up with a foam cleanser. You should also wash your face after working out as this is when excess sebum can build up in the pores and cause blackheads and acne.

Use Nose Pore Strips for New Blackheads

Pore strips can be quite aggressive on the skin, so they shouldn’t be used too often. They also leave the skin vulnerable and pores open, causing more breakouts and blackheads to occur. Additionally, pore strips aren’t that effective on the blackheads that are present for a while, but they can help get rid of the newly formed blackheads fast.Advertisement

Exfoliate Your Face

Exfoliation is an excellent alternative to the nose pore strips. It takes more time, but it’s gentler on the skin and gives better long-term results. There are two types of exfoliants you can use: physical and chemical. Physical exfoliants can be harsher on the skin and are best suited for oily skin types.

If you are using a physical exfoliant, using it once or twice per week is enough. On the other hand, there are various types of chemical exfoliants, so you can adjust the intensity. For example, if your skin is dry and gets irritated easily, lactic acid would be a perfect choice.

Avoid Using Products That Can Clogg Your Pores

There are certain ingredients in skincare and makeup products that can clog your pores and worsen your blackheads. Avoid using products that contain a lot of oils or dimethicone. Also, make sure that the sunscreen you are using is noncomedogenic and oil-free.