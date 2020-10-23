5 Homemade Face Masks For Glowing Skin

Don’t we all want that super glowing skin? Most of us are under the impression that it can only be achieved with the use of expensive cosmetics and creams. But indeed that is a very wrong notion. Most of the best things for your face are right there in your kitchen.

Here are a few homemade face masks that can give you that glowing skin you’re looking for.

1. Avocado facial mask

Mash avocado well till it becomes soft like a paste. Mix it then with a tablespoon of honey. After having washed your face with water, apply it gently with your fingertips. After 30 minutes, wash it off. This mask helps to revitalize the skin, making it look zesty and alive. As honey is responsible for killing germs, it is also a solution to all your acne problems as it helps to clean skin pores. Avocado masks are suitable mostly for dry skin.

2. Turmeric facial mask

Turmeric is popular for its antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It is a good solution for acne and blackheads. Add a teaspoon of gram flour to a quarter teaspoon of turmeric powder and then put in some honey and milk. Mix it well until it becomes a paste. After washing your face with water, apply the paste evenly all over your face. After 30 minutes, wash it off to reveal a glowing, rejuvenated skin.

3. Banana honey yogurt facial mask

Mash a banana and mix it then with 2 teaspoons of yogurt and 1 teaspoon of honey. Mix it till it becomes a paste. Apply it then and leave till the skin absorbs it completely. Bananas contain magnesium and potassium which helps to remove the dead skin and make the skin glow.

4. Cucumber facial mask

Chop cucumber into small pieces and then mix it well with oatmeal. After grinding it well, add some milk cream and mix till it becomes a fine paste. Apply the paste over your face. If you have oily skin, opt for yogurt in place of milk. Wash after 30 minutes.

5. Almond facial mask

The almond facial mask helps to keep your skin smooth and glowing. It protects your skin from pollution, sun and other harmful chemicals. It also acts as a good remedy for acne and blackheads. Grind a handful of almonds. Add water and mix till it becomes a paste. Apply on your face and wash it off after 15 minutes.