Easy Ways To Make Your Nails Look Sexy

“Why fuss about nail care tips every day?”, asked Minnie, 26, a nail expert at a local salon. “The best advice and nail care tips that I can give is to keep your nails naturally strong and protected”, she added. Find out what Minnie had to say and check out these top nail care tips to keep them nails strong and healthy.

“Beautiful and healthy nails are one of the first signs of a good diet and a healthy lifestyle. My very first nail care tip would be to eat foods that provide enough nutrients, vitamins and other essentials that promote good body health and nail growth.

Foods rich in calcium, iron, vitamin A and C will go a long way in making your nail strong”, said Minnie. Do you have enough foods in your daily diet that provide you with the essentials, friends? If you don’t, follow this nail care tip and increase your daily intake of calcium, iron and other vitamins to get strong and healthy nails.

“What about the nail polish that we use, Minnie?”, we asked. Minnie was quick to suggest another nail care tip. She said, “There are many fortified nail polishes available in the market. Manufacturers say that these special nail polishes are formulated to provide extra vitamins and minerals for the nails”.

Before you head to the stores after hearing this nail care tip, check out what Minnie told us later. She said that some of these fortified nail polishes boast of claims that sound impossible. So watch out for dodgy nail products that promise miracle cures and spend wisely.

Before we could ask Minnie another question about nail care tips, she interrupted and blurted out, “I can give you a million nail care tips but it is important that women learn how to protect their nails. I strongly believe that we all should wear gloves every time we’re washing dishes or working with water and other chemicals.

Why would you want to weaken your nails by continuously exposing them to harsh chemicals?” Are you taking note of this nail care tip, ladies? Protect your nails by wearing gloves every time you are exposing your hands to hot/cold water and chemicals.

“Did you know that nail polish removers can contain chemicals like acetone which can dry out our nails immediately?”, asked Minnie. We did not and if you didn’t either, we suggest that you stay away from products which contain acetone, toluene or formaldehyde. Keep this nail care tip in mind when you hit the shops to buy your next lot of nail polish remover.

Minnie finished off the list of top 5 nail care tips by giving us one more tip about moisturizing our nails. “The nail and the area around it including the cuticle can get dry. This can make your nails dry and brittle.

An easy way to avoid this is to dab a little amount of moisturizer around your nails and rub them for a few seconds when you moisturize your hands on a daily basis”, said Minnie. This nail care tip is handy even if you are not in the habit of carrying around a moisturizer with you all the time. Simply rub on some in the morning, and some before you sleep.