9 Effective Remedies For Chapped Lips

Chapped lips are one of the most common problems faced by most people, especially during winters and in some cases during summers.

The main cause for chapped lips is loss of water content in the body, removal or damage of the thin oil film on the lips and unbalanced diet. There are many prevention techniques and remedies to get rid of chapped lips.

Following are the preventive measures for chapped lips.

1. Drink water

Since dehydration is one among the primary causes for chapped lips, it is wise on your part to drink lots of water and prevent dehydration. If you don’t wish to drink plain water, you can substitute it with fresh fruit juices.

2. Balanced diet

Make sure that your diet is balanced and does not contain lots of spices. When the food consumed by you is too spicy, there are chances for your lips to get chapped soon. Eat lots of juicy fruits and raw vegetables which help in retaining the water content in your body and thus help in preventing chapping of lips.

3. Use lip balm

When damaged, the oil layer on the lips is removed and this leads to chapping of lips. Applying lip balm would help in retaining the oily coat on the lips which can thus help against cracking of lips.

4. Avoid licking lips

Many people lick their lips to get relieved from the feeling of dryness of their lips. Licking of lips may lead to the removal or damage of the thin

oil coat on lips causing cracks in lips. You can easily get over the problem of chapped lips if you avoid licking your lips.

Following are simple remedies which can help you get rid of chapped lips.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is known for its soothing and moisturizing effect. It not only removes the dryness of the skin but also gives a glow and tenderness to your lips. In case the cause for your chapped lips is allergy due to dust or some other element, then fresh Aloe Vera gel is the best medicine to cure it.

2. Petroleum gel

Petroleum gel is regarded as the best remedy for chapped lips. Petroleum gel helps in removing the unevenness of the skin on the lips and forms a thick coat of oil which lasts for a very long time, thus providing complete protection from chapped lips.

3. Cucumber

Cucumber heals the burning sensation and moisturizes the skin. Applying cucumber on chapped lips soothes the lips and provides relief.

4. Sunscreen

If your lips get cracked during summer, then it is due to the radiation of the sun. Applying sunscreen or any ointment which contains sunscreen can surely cure chapped lips.

5. Coconut oil

Coconut oil is highly beneficial in curing chapped lips instantaneously. But the only drawback is that there are chances of your lips turning dark when exposed to sunlight. To prevent the tanning of your lips, you can mix lime and a drop of honey with coconut oil and apply it on your lips. Removing the applied mixture after five minutes using lukewarm water will yield best results.

6. Honey

If your lips are getting chapped due to humid weather conditions, apply honey on to your lips. Applying petroleum gel before applying honey will yield better results.

7. Glycerin

Applying a mixture of glycerin, lime and fresh cream overnight will result in the disappearance of chapped lips by morning.

8. Castor oil

Applying a mixture of castor oil and glycerin overnight for a couple of days help in curing chapped lips.

9. Gargle

Gargling your mouth with a pinch of salt and lime (optional) every morning and night before brushing your teeth will stop further chapping of lips. This remedy should be followed by people who are allergic to fluoride in the toothpaste.