8 Beauty Care Tips for Sensitive Skin

Sensitive skin needs extra care because it’s vulnerable to a number of skin problems. There are many beauty products which boast of taking care of sensitive skin, but are those products worthy of use? Well, for some maybe but not always. Here are some useful beauty care tips for sensitive skin.

1. Have a good diet

The right diet can make your skin glow. A healthy diet can take care of skin that is too sensitive. You need to make a diet chart for this. Include two portions of fruits and veggies in your daily diet. Stay away from oily and junk foods because those foods can aggravate breakouts on the skin. Drink lots of liquids to clear unwanted toxins from the body.

2. Wash your face often

It is important to wash your face at least three to four times to remove the impurities from the skin. As sensitive skin is prone to dust and allergens, washing face will help to prevent breakouts on the skin. Use a good salicylic acid face wash at least once a day. Or else, use any medicated face wash for the skin.

3. Moisturize your skin

Cleansing and moisturizing helps to get rid of dirt and grime on the face. As sensitive skin is easily exposed to dirt, moisturizing helps to clog the open pores on the skin. As a result, you would get a clear skin. A daily moisturizing routine will also prevent breakouts and acne on the skin.

4. Use a good SPF sunscreen

Sensitive skin also needs a sun block or a sunscreen. In fact, direct exposure to sun rays can cause sun burn on sensitive skin. So, use a good sun protection factor cream of more than 20 for sensitive skin. Check for suitability on your skin, because that plays the most important part in skin care.

5. Be careful of makeup

Many makeup products are available in organic form; still you need to check for suitability on sensitive skin. Apply makeup that suits the skin well by taking a skin test. Also, if possible avoid the use of excessive makeup. Makeup may clog the pores of sensitive skin, thereby causing pimples on the skin. So, use minimal makeup.

6. Do not touch your face

As sensitive skin is prone to breakouts, it is important to pay heed to your skin while touching. If you touch the pimple on your face, then that would aggravate your condition causing spread of other pimples. If you feel like scratching, simply use a cotton or soft cloth. Do not touch your face too often.

7. Always take a patch test

Sensitive skin always needs a patch test on the skin. Direct application of the products on the skin may cause some harm to the skin at times. Before applying any product, just test it on your skin. Test it on your arms or behind the ear. If your skin feels irritated, then do not apply that particular product. This is the safest test for skin.

8. Exercise regularly

Any form of exercise is good enough for sensitive skin. Exercise would help to reduce the excessive sebum production which cause breakouts on the skin. Go for a walk or jog for like thirty minutes to keep your skin clear of unwanted pimples. Or else, practice yoga for fifteen minutes to maintain your skin.