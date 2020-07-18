7 Benefits of Waxing Over Shaving

Body hair is a difficult problem for women around the world. There are multiple ways of getting rid of body hair that includes waxing, threading, shaving, hair removal creams and laser treatments. Each has its own share of pros and cons. Waxing and shaving are the two most popular means of removing body hair. But most women prefer waxing to shaving. Here is why waxing is better than shaving.

1. Waxing gives more time for re-growth

Shaving only removes surface level hair causing hair to grow back in a few days. But waxing removes hair from its roots. So, hair takes longer to grow when you wax. It takes at least 2 to 8 weeks for hair to grow back depending upon your hair growth.

2. Waxing ensures no bruises or cuts

When you shave, your skin is prone to some bruises and cuts that can be quite painful and can take the next few days to heal. If the cut or bruise is on an exposed area, it can look unsightly and it can also leave behind a scar. But when you wax, this will never be a problem because no sharp tools are used in the process.

3. Waxing promotes smooth skin

The main reason why you want to remove body hair is to get silky smooth skin and this is possible only with waxing. Shaving can result in stubbles the next day itself. Shaving destroys the end result or objective of hair removal in the first place.

4. Waxing does not irritate skin

Shaving can cause a lot of irritation on skin. You may experience a burning sensation during the process. Stubbles from the subsequent day can hurt skin. Skin may also feel itchy. But with waxing, skin becomes smooth as silk and remains that way for a longer time. Except for small raised bumps or redness that disappears in an hour or so, waxing does not hurt skin like the way shaving does.

5. Waxing saves time

Women who haggle between a hundred chores everyday can forget the troubles of removing body hair with waxing. But when you shave, you need to spend some time every day or every other day to remove stubbles and also be disappointed with the end result. With waxing, it is more like ‘do it and forget it’, for at least a fortnight.

6. Waxing cuts down the frequency of re-growth

When you consistently wax, hair that grows back is often smoother and finer. Hair growth also retards with time. But the same cannot be said with that of shaving. With continued waxing, hair follicles becomes weaker and hair may even stop growing beyond a period of time.

7. Waxing is versatile

Waxing can be done with either hot or cold wax. You can also choose different kinds of wax for the process. Today, many salons use natural ingredients and hence you can be sure that you aren’t introducing any chemicals to your skin.

Waxing can be a great way to have that silky smooth skin you want to flaunt. So, take out those spaghettis and miniskirts and walk in style.