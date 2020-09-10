Queen Elizabeth upset over Harry, William’s feud but refuses to interfere

Prince Harry and William’s feud has escalated with each passing day, gaining the attention of practically the entire globe.

And while royal family members have been expected to step in and mend their ties, Queen Elizabeth II refuses to do anything about it.

According to Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, the monarch prefers to keep herself out of royal family drama.

“Her Majesty does not care for the alleged feuding amongst her grandchildren William and Harry that would make her very sad. But she would never interfere with their lives,” she said, as per The Sun.

She also revealed how Her Majesty prefers to spend time with her granddaughter, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, instead of interfering with Harry and William’s strained relationship.

“They are certainly light relief. She can be herself around them,” Ingrid said about Tindall.