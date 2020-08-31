How To Avoid Nail Polish Fiascoes?

Have you tried your hands at applying nail polish on your own? Has your experiment almost always ended up in a fiasco? Well, you may have applied it in the wrong manner.

Here, you’ll get to read 5 simple steps which, if followed diligently, will help you apply your nail polish in the right way and avoid any disasters.

1. Use a nail polish remover to take off old polish

If your nails already have some polish left on them or if they’re chipped, you must remove all of it with the help of a nail polish remover. Even if there’s no polish on the nails, it’s best to apply a nail polish remover so as to remove any natural oils that may have settled on the nails. This will smoothen the surface, fostering easy application and long lasting color.

2. Roll the bottle before use

Before you begin with the application, roll the bottle of nail polish between your hands. This will mix the contents properly and avoid air bubbles, so that the polish spreads evenly on the nails. Once you unscrew the bottle, wipe off the excess polish that comes with the brush by rubbing the brush at the opening of the bottle. Use only as much nail polish as needed.

3. Apply the base coat

Apply a base coat on your nails so that the color settles and it becomes easy to apply polish later. Make sure you allow the base coat to dry fully. Otherwise, the later coats will get affected. Wait for 5 minutes before you apply a second coat.

4. Give a first and second shot

Once the base coat is applied, apply a first coat. Paint one stripe of color in the middle of your nail from the cuticle to the tip. Then paint on the left. Once you are done with this, do the same on the right. This way the middle of your nail will shine more than the ends, giving your nails a glamorous look.

Secondly, when you apply more polish in the middle and less on the sides, there are less chances of the polish rolling off your nails. Repeat the procedure after 3-4 minutes, only when the first coat is dry. A second coat will also help you spread the nail polish more evenly, so that no area of the nail is left unattended.

5. Top it with the last coat

Allow the second coat to dry for at least 20 minutes before you apply the final coat. Do not forget, the top coat is the one which people will notice. Hence, be very careful when applying the last coat. Follow step 4 again; but this time, with more care. This is because the top coat helps the polish to settle evenly and smoothly across the nails as well as helps the nail polish to last longer.

Tips:

When you begin applying the nail polish, make sure you start with the little finger and move towards the thumb. This reduces the chances of you accidentally messing up with a wet nail.

After the top coat has dried completely, dip a tip of cotton in the nail polish remover and erase any spots of nail polish that may have spilled over the skin.

Follow these tips to make your nail polishing experience an enjoyable one, unlike the fiascoes that may have happened in the past. Enjoy your time pampering yourself!