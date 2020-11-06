Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Baby Rumors: Was Miley Pregnant before her Marriage with Liam?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth baby rumors made headlines last year with reports that the singer was already pregnant before her marriage.

As per the In Touch reports, the marriage ceremony of Cyrus and Hemsworth was full of drama with in-laws freaking over Miley’s pregnancy. Billy Ray Cyrus, the father of Miley was not very fond of his new son-in-law Liam, who made her daughter pregnant even before their marriage.

It is the same reason why Miley and Liam had a rushed wedding even though they were in a relationship for almost an entire decade. Here are more details Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth baby rumors and the possible truth behind Miley getting pregnant before the marriage.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding had to be rushed as she got pregnant before the marriage and everyone was freaking out. The source further adds that Miley was about three months pregnant during her marriage which is why the wedding dress was designed to hide her belly.

Miley and Liam were happy with each other and hence the relatives settled down the fight and proceeded with the ceremony. Everyone was eager to see Cyrus and Hemsworth become proud parents and raise their own children after being an aunt and uncle.

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth baby rumors are totally fake and doesn’t make any sense at all. If Miley was really three months pregnant during her wedding, she would have delivered a baby by now and these things can’t be hidden from the public.

Further, Cyrus has already said that she is not very much fond of having children and has no such plans. Also, Miley and Liam’s wedding was perfectly fine without any drama or fights. Miley Cyrus is once again single after the breakup with Cody Simpson and there are still a lot of rumors floating about the pop star.