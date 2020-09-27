All You Wanted To Know About Lip Stain And Its Process

What is lip stain’ is one question asked by many women these days. Lip stain is basically like a lipstick, the only difference being that it lasts longer. You may think of it as a lip color but it is not exactly that. It is like any normal stain on your clothes and therefore difficult to make it come off normally.

Hence, you get beautiful, colored lips without having to touch up every now and then. Here is how you stain your lips.

Follow the steps mentioned below and get yourself a perfect lip stain!

1. Use a lip liner before you stain your lips. This will give you precision and make your lips look crisp.

2. For fuller lips, do not use a liner. Get rid of the liner if you want a more natural and luscious look.

3. Apply the stain in a unidirectional manner. Lip stain dries very quickly and if you apply haphazardly, it may smudge.

4. Be careful with the staining. Make sure that the stain is applied within your lip area. It will be difficult to remove if it gets out.

5. Wear your lip stain on the upper lip first.

6. Brush your lip stain from the center of your lips towards the corners.

7. Use a gel to get the pouty look. If you want wholesome lips with your lip stain, make sure you use a bit of gloss after applying the same.

8. For the matte effect look, keep out the gloss.

Here are some methods which you can follow to stain your lips.

1.staining

Chew betel nut with betel leaves and let the juice stain your lips naturally.

2. Staining with henna

You can always apply henna to your lips for long lasting color. It will stay on for at least 3 to 4 days.

3. Henna ink staining

It’s a kit that comes with a moisturizer, henna ink and a user manual. It’s biggest advantage is that it is easily removable.

4. Staining your lips with jell-o

Take strawberry or cranberry flavored crystals and smooth them out on your lips.

5. Staining your lips for summer

Get rid of soft shades and use bright colors like plum red or cherry red.

6. Staining your lips for winter

Use soft stains that will moisten as well as fill up your lip color.

7. Wear your stain underneath your lipstick

This way, even if the lipstick rubs off, the lip stain stays giving some color to your lips.